SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 96,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

