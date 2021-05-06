SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

SiTime stock traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. SiTime has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

