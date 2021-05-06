SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.44. The company had a trading volume of 397,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

