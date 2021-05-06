SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 17,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,916. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

