SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

