SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,179. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.