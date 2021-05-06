SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 616 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $616.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.