Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

