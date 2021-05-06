Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $192.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

