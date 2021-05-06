SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

