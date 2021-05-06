SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
