Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,020.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.