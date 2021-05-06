SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.24

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.24 and last traded at C$28.97, with a volume of 50672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.34.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

