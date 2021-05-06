Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 7,500 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.