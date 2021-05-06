Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,623 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,783 ($49.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34.15 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,505.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.56.

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

