Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,147 to GBX 4,623. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group traded as high as GBX 3,953 ($51.65) and last traded at GBX 3,717 ($48.56), with a volume of 66806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,714 ($48.52).

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,505.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

