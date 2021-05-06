Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $200.28 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 95632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.79.

Specifically, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

