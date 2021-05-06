Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $200.28 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 95632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.79.

Specifically, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit