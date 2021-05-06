SnowSwap Price Reaches $32.04 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $32.04 or 0.00057782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $648,799.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00272560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.01177844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00749792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.49 or 0.99779060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.