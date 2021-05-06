Sociall Achieves Market Cap of $509,076.15 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $509,076.15 and approximately $31.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.33 or 0.00805229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.96 or 0.09133509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

