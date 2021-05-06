Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 1,877,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

