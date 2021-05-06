SonoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $141,727.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.86 or 0.01199489 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.12 or 0.00792419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,913.72 or 0.99973336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

