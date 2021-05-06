Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $866,013.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock worth $3,061,441,739. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

