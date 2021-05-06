South Jersey Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 812% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

