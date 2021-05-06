South Jersey Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 812% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.
NYSE:SJI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.