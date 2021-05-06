Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

