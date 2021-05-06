Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

