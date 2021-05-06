Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year.

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 91,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,441. The company has a market cap of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

