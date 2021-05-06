Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Spire worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Spire by 13.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 19.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

