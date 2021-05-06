Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

SPR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 1,778,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

