Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.140 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. 605,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,159. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

