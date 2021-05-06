SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

