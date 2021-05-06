SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 179,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. SPX has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

