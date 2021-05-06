Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

LON:STAN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,269. The company has a market capitalization of £16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 466.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

