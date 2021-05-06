Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

