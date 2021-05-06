State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,706 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.92 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

