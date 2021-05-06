State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.01 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Cannonball Research increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.67.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

