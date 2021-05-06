State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.56 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.