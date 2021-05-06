State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.38 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

