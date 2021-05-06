State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,817 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

