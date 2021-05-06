Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Up 3.5%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.87 and last traded at $58.66. 42,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,257,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

