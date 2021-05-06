Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.12 ($0.14) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.14). Approximately 14,774,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.12 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.09. The stock has a market cap of $494.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

