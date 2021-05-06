Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZHF. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 13,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Stelco has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.