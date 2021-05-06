Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.