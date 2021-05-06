Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $16.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.