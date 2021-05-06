Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Stipend has a market cap of $652,000.25 and approximately $873.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.41 or 1.00736546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00823491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $730.64 or 0.01292751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00345240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00195989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005198 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

