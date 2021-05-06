Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Maxar Technologies Put Options (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 307 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

