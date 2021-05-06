StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after buying an additional 10,305,369 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STON stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.