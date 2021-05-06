Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,937. The firm has a market cap of $894.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

