STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.960 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 2,442,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,861. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.