Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $482.42 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.74 and a 200-day moving average of $502.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

