Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

