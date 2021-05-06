Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.